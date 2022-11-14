Coach Steve Wilks said Monday that Ioannidis (calf) won't play Sunday against the Ravens, Schuyler Callihan of SI.com reports.
Ioannidis exited Thursday's win over the Falcons due to a calf injury and was seen in a walking boot after the game. While the exact nature of the issue hasn't yet been revealed, the 28-year-old will be forced to miss at least one game as a result. Marquan McCall and Bravvion Roy will likely see increased playing time in Ioannidis' absence.
