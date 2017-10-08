Panthers' Matt Kalil: Active for Sunday's game
Kalil (groin) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Lions.
Kalil will slot back into his right tackle position, and he'll be tasked with slowing down Lions' defensive ends Anthony Zettel and Ezekiel Ansah.
