Panthers' Matt Kalil: Added to injury report
Kalil (groin) did not participate in practice on Thursday, Joseph Person of the Charlotte Observer reports. "He had a slight twinge in his groin, so we slowed him down," head coach Ron Rivera said.
The injury is a bit concerning, especially considering the Panthers have four other offensive lineman on the injury report as well. Kalil's status in Friday's practice should give more of a sense to the severity of the injury. Should the veteran be ruled out, expect Amini Silatolu to take over starting responsibilities.
Panthers' Matt Kalil: Returns to practice Sunday•
Panthers' Matt Kalil: Held out of practice with groin injury•
Report: Vikings' Matt Kalil underwent two knee surgeries•
Vikings pick up fifth-year options on LT Kalil, S Smith•
Mike Zimmer: LT Matt Kalil 'very healthy again'•
Vikings unveil lengthy injury report for Week 13•
