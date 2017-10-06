Kalil (groin) did not participate in practice on Thursday, Joseph Person of the Charlotte Observer reports. "He had a slight twinge in his groin, so we slowed him down," head coach Ron Rivera said.

The injury is a bit concerning, especially considering the Panthers have four other offensive lineman on the injury report as well. Kalil's status in Friday's practice should give more of a sense to the severity of the injury. Should the veteran be ruled out, expect Amini Silatolu to take over starting responsibilities.