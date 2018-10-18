Panthers' Matt Kalil: Back at practice
Kalil (knee) is working on the side in practice Thursday and was placed on injured reserve with a designation to return, David Newton of ESPN reports.
Kalil was originally placed on IR at the beginning of the season due to arthroscopic knee surgery and has not seen the field in 2018. The Panthers will now have three weeks to evaluate Kalil and decide whether they will active him when he is eligible following Week 8. If Kalil is activated, it's unclear whether he will assume his starting role at left tackle since Chris Clark has filled in admirably.
