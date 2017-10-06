Panthers' Matt Kalil: Gets questionable tag
Kalil (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Kalil is still expected to suit up in Week 6, but if he suffers a setback, expect to see Amini Silatolu to take over at offensive tackle.
