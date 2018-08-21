Kalil is considered week-to-week after having arthroscopic surgery on his right knee, the Panthers' official website reports.

Given the timing of his procedure, Carolina's starting left tackle is no lock to be ready for Week 1 against Dallas. The Panthers already lost standout left guard Andrew Norwell in free agency, then watched as RT Daryl Williams and LG Amini Silatolu -- both projected starters -- suffered major knee injuries early in training camp. Kalil and Silatolu should both be back at some point in September, while Williams is likely targeting a return during the second half of the season. All of this is a major concern for Cam Newton and the rest of the Carolina skill-position players.