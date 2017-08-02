Kalil sat out of Tuesday's practice with a groin injury, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.

It remains relatively unknown as to when Kalil suffered the groin injury, but the consensus is that the injury is not expected to linger into the regular season. Fresh off his big signing, Carolina is expecting Kalil to provide much better protection for Cam Newton than he's been accustomed to in previous years. Kalil had been dealing with a hip injury back in March, but it doesn't seem like there is any connection to the groin issue keeping him on the sidelines.