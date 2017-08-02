Panthers' Matt Kalil: Held out of practice with groin injury
Kalil sat out of Tuesday's practice with a groin injury, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.
It remains relatively unknown as to when Kalil suffered the groin injury, but the consensus is that the injury is not expected to linger into the regular season. Fresh off his big signing, Carolina is expecting Kalil to provide much better protection for Cam Newton than he's been accustomed to in previous years. Kalil had been dealing with a hip injury back in March, but it doesn't seem like there is any connection to the groin issue keeping him on the sidelines.
More News
-
Report: Vikings' Matt Kalil underwent two knee surgeries•
-
Vikings pick up fifth-year options on LT Kalil, S Smith•
-
Mike Zimmer: LT Matt Kalil 'very healthy again'•
-
Vikings unveil lengthy injury report for Week 13•
-
Greg Jennings, Jerick McKinnon ready to go for Vikings•
-
Vikings list four questionable on Friday injury report•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Dynasty Update: Doyle rules
Sometimes players move because of NFL news. Sometimes players just keep helping themselves....
-
Dynasty Update: Montgomery a real option
Heath Cummings expands his ranking of dynasty running backs to 70, taking note of risers and...
-
Dynasty Update: Allen, Watkins moving up
A variety of health news, both positive and negative, has shaken up the Heath's Cummings dynasty...
-
Dynasty update: Watson up, Trubisky down
Heath Cummings ranks his top 40 quarterbacks, including the summer's biggest risers and fa...
-
Tight End Tiers 2.0
You don't have to take a tight end right away, but prioritizing the position based on the first...
-
Wide Receiver Tiers 2.0
The second tier of receivers isn't where the good players end, but there is a difference once...