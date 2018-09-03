Kalil (knee) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Kalil will miss at least the first eight games of the regular season until becoming eligible to return to the active roster, having been placed on IR following arthroscopic knee surgery. Taylor Moton is slated to fill in as the starting left tackle during Kalil's absence with Daryl Williams (knee) starting at right tackle.

