Panthers' Matt Kalil: Possible cap casualty
Kalil (knee) could be a cap casualty for the Panthers in the offseason, David Newton of ESPN reports.
Kalil spent the entire 2018 campaign on injured reserve and cutting him with a post-June 1 designation would clear roughly $8 million in cap space for Carolina. However, it would also leave $14.7 million in dead money on the table. It's possible the Panthers won't make a decision on this front until much later in the offseason.
