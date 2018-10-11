Panthers' Matt Kalil: Progressing nicely from injury
Kalil (knee) said Thursday that he could return to practice next week and play when he's first eligible in Week 9, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Kalil added his knee feels strong since surgery and rehab has gone well so far. The former first-round pick was placed on injured reserve Sept. 2 after he had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee and has yet to see the field this season. It's unclear whether Kalil will assume a starting role on the offensive line when he's healthy, but in the meantime, it will continue to be Taylor Morton at right tackle and Chris Clark at left tackle.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Things to Know
Heath Cummings says there is reason to fear Andrew Luck this week, but not Jameis Winston.
-
Fantasy Football rankings and top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Latest news: Freeman in doubt for Week 6
Wednesday is a pivotal day for injury news around the NFL. Chris Towers catches you up on everything...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...