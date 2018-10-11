Kalil (knee) said Thursday that he could return to practice next week and play when he's first eligible in Week 9, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Kalil added his knee feels strong since surgery and rehab has gone well so far. The former first-round pick was placed on injured reserve Sept. 2 after he had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee and has yet to see the field this season. It's unclear whether Kalil will assume a starting role on the offensive line when he's healthy, but in the meantime, it will continue to be Taylor Morton at right tackle and Chris Clark at left tackle.