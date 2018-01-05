Kalil (illness) was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is questionable to play in Sunday's playoff game against the Saints.

Kalil did not practice Thursday, so the fact that he was able to at least put in limited work Friday shows he is trending in the right direction. Expect the tackle to be a game-time call Sunday, but it seems likely that he'll be on the field in New Orleans.

