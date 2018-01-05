Panthers' Matt Kalil: Questionable for Sunday
Kalil (illness) was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is questionable to play in Sunday's playoff game against the Saints.
Kalil did not practice Thursday, so the fact that he was able to at least put in limited work Friday shows he is trending in the right direction. Expect the tackle to be a game-time call Sunday, but it seems likely that he'll be on the field in New Orleans.
More News
-
Panthers' Matt Kalil: Ready to play Thursday•
-
Panthers' Matt Kalil: Active for Sunday's game•
-
Panthers' Matt Kalil: Gets questionable tag•
-
Panthers' Matt Kalil: Added to injury report•
-
Panthers' Matt Kalil: Returns to practice Sunday•
-
Panthers' Matt Kalil: Held out of practice with groin injury•
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
Wild Card round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the four games during...
-
SportsLine: Postseason surprise
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.