Panthers' Matt Kalil: Ready to play Thursday
Kalil (groin) practiced without limitations Wednesday and will play Thursday against the Eagles, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.
Kalil was limited for practices earlier in the week, but it was likely just a cautionary measure.
