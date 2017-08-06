Panthers' Matt Kalil: Returns to practice Sunday
Kalil (groin) returned to practice Sunday, Steve Reed of The Associated Press reports.
Kalil had been sidelined with a groin injury the past few days, but it doesn't seem to have been very serious. Look for him to instantly slot back in at left tackle.
