Panthers' Matt Kalil: Wears questionable tag
Kalil (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Kalil is expected to play regardless of the questionable tag, but if he suffers a setback, expect to see Amini Silatolu to take over.
