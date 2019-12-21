Play

Kaskey has been promoted to the Panthers' active roster, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Kaskey will make his NFL debut in Sunday's game against the Colts as a depth offensive lineman. However, it remains to be seen if the 22-year-old will actually see the field.

