Paradis (lower leg) will not be placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list, and has been cleared for camp, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Paradis was recovering from surgery to repair a fractured fibula he experienced in Week 9 last seson, and was unable to participate in offseason work to this point. Barring any health setbacks, expect the 29-year-old to claim his spot as the starting center for next season.