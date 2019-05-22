Panthers' Matt Paradis: Sets sights on training camp
Paradis (lower leg) continues to progress "smoothly" and is hoping to be fully cleared by training camp, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.
Earlier this offseason, Paradis suggested he could be fully cleared in time for June minicamp, but it seems he may have jumped the gun a little bit. While there's still time for the center to make it back in full form by then, Carolina has little reason to rush the 29-year-old back into action this far ahead of Week 1.
