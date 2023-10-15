Farley is expected to start in place of the injured Vonn Bell (quadriceps) during Sunday's game against Miami, Darin Gnatt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Farley was elevated from Carolina's practice squad earlier in the week and he's expected to make his first start in the last three years. The Panthers will also be without their starting free safety Xavier Woods (hamstring), so the team will have an entirely different safety duo this Sunday. Farley has appeared in 35 games over the past three seasons, primarily playing on special teams and recording 25 total tackles.