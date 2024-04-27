The Panthers selected Barrett in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 240th overall.

Barrett (5-foot-11, 232 pounds) was a two-year starter on a dominant Michigan defense, but he was more of a caretaker than a playmaker and rarely held any presence in the backfield (just 12.5 career tackles for loss in 35 starts). Barrett's 4.7-second 40-yard dash should be good enough for him to compete for special teams reps on the bottom of a roster, and if he can get his foot in the door then maybe Barrett could eventually pursue defensive snaps in Carolina in due time.