Jackson tallied 76 total tackles and 17 passes defended, including two interceptions, over 17 games in 2024.

Jackson was a late addition to the Panthers' first-team defense but emerged as one of the team's most consistent players throughout the year. The 27-year-old set career highs in total tackles, passes defended and interceptions during his first season with the Panthers, playing the most defensive snaps of his career (1,140). Jackson signed a one-year, $1.2 million deal with the Seahawks last year before being traded to Carolina in late August, making him an unrestricted free agent this offseason. He could re-sign with the Panthers after starting all 17 games this season, but he's also likely to draw significant interest from contending teams in need of secondary help following his strong 2024 campaign.