Jackson agreed to a two-year, $14.5-million contract with the Panthers on Monday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
It's a big payday for the 2019 fifth-round pick of the Cowboys, who has played on five teams since getting drafted and on one-year deals for the last three seasons. In 2024, Jackson earned a starting job with the Panthers and never gave it up, recording career highs in defensive snaps (1,140), tackles (76), pass breakups (17) and interceptions (two).
More News
-
Panthers' Michael Jackson: Impressive 2024 campaign•
-
Panthers' Michael Jackson: Impresses vs. Denver•
-
Panthers' Michael Jackson: Breaks out in Week 3•
-
Panthers' Michael Jackson: Starting in Carolina•
-
Panthers' Michael Jackson: Traded to Carolina•
-
Seahawks' Mike Jackson: Agrees to contract restructure•