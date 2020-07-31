The Panthers placed Palardy (knee) on the reserve/non-football injury list Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The move ends Palardy's 2020 campaign. He suffered a torn ACL earlier this offseason and reportedly hoped to kick through the injury, but has now elected to undergo surgery and return in 2021.
More News
-
Panthers' Michael Palardy: Inks extension with Panthers•
-
Panthers' Michael Palardy: Inks RFA tender with Panthers•
-
Panthers' Michael Palardy: Signs exclusive-rights deal with Panthers•
-
Panthers' Michael Palardy: Signs with Panthers•
-
Rams trim roster by 13 players•
-
Rams make roster moves Monday•