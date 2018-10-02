Panthers' Michael Palardy: Inks extension with Panthers
The Panthers signed Palardy to a three-year, $7.52 million contract extension Tuesday, Bryan Strickland of the team's official site reports.
Palardy was set to become a restricted free agent after the 2018 season and is now signed to punt for the Panthers through 2021. He joined Carolina during the 2016 campaign after bouncing around the league. The 26-year-old punter is averaging 45.9 yards per punt this year.
