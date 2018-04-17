Panthers' Michael Palardy: Inks RFA tender with Panthers
Palardy signed his restricted free-agent tender with Carolina on Monday, Bill Voth of the team's official site reports.
The 25-year-old served as the primary punter for the Panthers last season after having appeared in just seven games during the 2016 campaign. The contract agreement means Palardy will at least be punting through 2018.
