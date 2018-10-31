Adams recorded three tackles, all solo, an interception and a pass defensed across 68 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Ravens.

Adams now has three interceptions on the year, which surpasses his season-total from each of the last two seasons. The 37-year-old hasn't lost a step this season, as he played in 100 percent of the defensive snaps Sunday -- bringing his season-total snap count to 448 (99 percent).