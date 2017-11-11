Panthers' Mike Adams: Full participant Friday
Adams was a full participant in Friday's practice after dealing with a shoulder stinger and concussion like symptoms, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Adams suffered a shoulder injury in during the Panthers' Week 9 victory over the Panthers, and was apparently also treated for concussion like symptoms. The latter was not originally reported, but his full participation at Friday's practice indicates he is on track to play in Week 10.
