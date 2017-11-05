Panthers' Mike Adams: Injures shoulder Sunday

Adams suffered a shoulder injury in Sunday's win over the Falcons and did not return.

Adams sustained the injury while making a tackle in the fourth quarter, and he was designated questionable to return. There has been no indication of the severity of the injury at this point. Jarius Byrd stepped in at strong safety in his absence.

