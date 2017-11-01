Panthers' Mike Adams: Nabs first INT of season

Adams made three solo tackles and hauled in an interception Sunday against the Buccaneers.

Although Adams was low on tackles Sunday, it was a good sign that he was able to force his first turnover of the season. However, he remains inconsistent in his tackle count, so it's risky to summon him as an IDP asset at this time.

