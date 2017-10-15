Panthers' Mike Adams: Paces team in tackles
Adams posted eight tackles (three solo) in Thursday night's 28-23 loss to the Eagles.
Adams led the Panthers in stops, bringing his tally to 30 through six games, which is good for fifth on Carolina thus far.
