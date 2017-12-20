Panthers' Mike Adams: Recovers fumble in win
Adams recorded six tackles (five solo) and recovered a fumble in Sunday's win over the Packers.
Adams played 91 percent of Carolina's defensive snaps Sunday (64). His fumble recovery came late in the fourth quarter on the Packers' final offensive drive, with Aaron Rodgers marching the team down the field, threatening to tie the contest. He'll now be tasked with containing the Buccaneers passing offense as the Panthers remain in the thick of the playoff race.
