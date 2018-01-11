Panthers' Mike Adams: Shows nose for ball
Adams finished with 69 tackles (48 solo), two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and two fumbles forced in 16 games played this season.
Adams, who joined the Panthers last offseason, tied for the team high by having a hand in six turnovers forced. While that boosted his value, the 36-year-old posted his fewest tackles since 2013. Nonetheless, he still ranked fifth on Carolina in stops, and will be back in 2018 for the final year of his contract.
