Panthers' Mike Adams: Suffers shoulder stinger

Adams sustained a shoulder stinger in Sunday's win over the Falcons and will undergo X-rays, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Adams indicated that he "should be fine," but will still undergo medical testing. Jarius Byrd likely would fill in at strong safety should Adams be forced to miss anything more than practice time.

