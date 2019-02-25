Panthers' Mike Adams: Won't stay with Panthers
Adams will not re-sign with the Panthers, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Adams was a 16-game starter the past two seasons in Carolina, averaging 72 tackles, eight passes defensed and 2.5 interceptions, though he struggled in coverage during the 2018 campaign. The Panthers hope to get younger and faster on defense, albeit without an obvious replacement on the roster to start alongside Eric Reid at safety. The team may look to the draft to address its deficiency, while Adams will hit the open market in mid-March shortly before he celebrates his 38th birthday. He has already announced his intention to continue playing football for at least one more season.
