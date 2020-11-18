Davis is in line to lead Carolina's backfield Sunday against the Lions after the team officially ruled out Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) on Wednesday, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.

While McCaffrey was out in last weekend's loss to the Buccaneers, Davis struggled to produce against a tough Tampa Bay defense, finishing with 32 yards on seven carries and 12 yards on four receptions. As Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer notes, Davis also missed some time while getting a dislocated finger addressed in the locker room, but he was able to return to action and doesn't look in any real danger of being limited Week 11. A matchup this weekend with Detroit's 30th-ranked run defense (141.6 yards per game) presents a favorable bounce-back opportunity for the 27-year-old.