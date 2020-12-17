Davis is expected to serve as the Panthers' lead back Saturday against the Packers after head coach Matt Rhule suggested earlier this week that Christian McCaffrey (thigh) was unlikely to be available, Darin Gantt of Carolina's official site reports.

The Panthers haven't officially ruled McCaffrey out, but that appears to be a formality at this point in light of Rhule's comments along with the fact that the 24-year-old didn't participate in Wednesday's practice. As a result, Davis looks poised to pick up his 11th start of the season, this time matching up against a vulnerable Green Bay defense that has surrendered 4.6 yards per carry this season.