Davis will start Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers with Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) sidelined, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
McCaffrey injured his right shoulder in the waning moments of the Panthers' Week 9 loss at Kansas City, forcing him to miss practice this week and at least one game as a result. During six previous starts for McCaffrey, Davis averaged 86.5 yards from scrimmage per game and scored four touchdowns, but the going could be tough this weekend against the Buccaneers' No. 1 ranked run defense (77.9 yards per game).
