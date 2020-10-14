Davis is in line to serve as the Panthers' lead back Week 6 against the Bears after head coach Matt Rhule said Wednesday that Christian McCaffrey (ankle) isn't ready to return from injured reserve, Stacey Dales of NFL Network reports.

The Panthers haven't missed a beat with the two-time All-Pro out of the lineup the past three games, going 3-0 with Davis scoring three times while averaging 4.9 yards per carry on 45 totes and recording 22 receptions on 25 targets. McCaffrey will likely still be in store for a high-volume, three-down role whenever he returns, but Davis should remain a must-start fantasy option while he's filling a starting role.