Davis (undisclosed) is wearing a non-contact jersey at Wednesday's practice, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Davis reportedly limped off the field a couple times during Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Bears, though he still managed to take 20 touches and play 88 percent of offensive snaps. While he'll presumably be listed on the Week 7 injury report, Davis should have a good chance to play Sunday in New Orleans. Trenton Cannon is the only other tailback on the Carolina roster, though Curtis Samuel did take some backfield snaps prior to missing the Week 6 loss with a knee injury. Samuel also wore a non-contact jersey for Wednesday's practice.