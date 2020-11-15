site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Panthers' Mike Davis: Back in Sunday's game
Davis (finger) returned to Sunday's contest against the Buccaneers, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.
Davis missed some time in the second half due to a finger injury, but now that he's back he'll look to build upon the nine touches for 39 yards from scrimmage that he had prior to his departure.
