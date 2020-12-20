With Christian McCaffrey (thigh) inactive, Davis is once again in line to serve as the Panthers' lead back Saturday against the Packers.

Davis will thus face off against a vulnerable Green Bay defense that has surrendered 4.6 yards per carry this season, with Rodney Smith and Trenton Cannon on hand to provide the Panthers with backfield depth in McCaffrey's continue absence. In last Sunday's 32-27 loss to the Broncos, Davis recorded 51 yards and two TDs on 11 carries, while adding five receptions (on six targets) for 42 yards.