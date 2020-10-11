Davis registered 89 rushing yards on 16 carries, adding nine catches for 60 yards and a receiving touchdown during Sunday's 23-16 win against the Falcons.

The 27-year-old back averaged just 3.5 yards per carry in his first start of the season against the Chargers, but he's improved markedly in that regard with 5.4 yards per attempt the past two weeks against the Cardinals and Falcons. Davis' pass-catching production has been outstanding since Christian McCaffrey went down with an ankle injury Week 2 against the Buccaneers, as he's accumulated 30 receptions for 206 yards and two touchdowns in the All-Pro's absence. McCaffrey is now eligible to come off injured reserve following a three-week absence, but it remains to be seen if he will be ready to return to game action against the Bears in Week 6.