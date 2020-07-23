Davis should be in the mix to serve as Christian McCaffrey's backup, ESPN.com's David Newton reports.

Reggie Bonnafon handled the role for most of last season, while Davis primarily played special teams in his five games with the Panthers. The 27-year-old was a bust with the Bears after signing a two-year, $6 million contract last offseason, but he isn't exactly facing stiff competition behind McCaffrey in the Carolina backfield. The other options besides Davis and Bonnafon are 2019 fifth-round pick Jordan Scarlett and undrafted rookie Rodney Smith.