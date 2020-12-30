Coach Matt Rhule said he doesn't expect Davis (ankle) to play this week, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Rhule said Davis was "gutsy" to play through a severe ankle sprain in the Panthers' Week 16 win over Washington. Davis now figures to be held out for the season finale, in which Christian McCaffrey (thigh) also appears unlikely to play. With Rodney Smith and Trenton Cannon left as the healthy running backs, WR Curtis Samuel could push for a repeat of the career-high seven carries he took last week.