Davis rushed 13 times for 66 yards and secured one of two targets for 11 yards in the Panthers' 25-17 loss to the Falcons on Thursday night.

Following a pair of forgettable outings versus the Bears and Saints, Davis enjoyed a resurgence in the run game against what had been a stingy Falcons front seven. However, the versatile back's overall touches were limited by game script in the latter portion of the contest, leading to the 27-year-old's lowest target count of any game this season with the exception of Week 1, when he saw just three snaps from scrimmage. Christian McCaffrey is expected to return to action in the Week 9 road matchup against the Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 8, so it remains to be seen how much work will be left over for Davis under that scenario.