Davis rushed 15 times for 55 yards and brought in three of six targets for 24 yards in the Panthers' 28-27 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

The versatile veteran logged another start for Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) and was serviceable from a fantasy perspective, but he continued to scuffle for running room against a Vikings defense that had only been about league average against opposing ground attacks. Davis barely eclipsed 4.0 yards per carry in the prior two games and fell just short of the mark Sunday, making his current starting stint less productive overall than the one he enjoyed earlier in the season when McCaffrey was on injured reserve with an ankle sprain. With his star teammate projected to return after the Week 13 bye against the Broncos, Davis appears set to revert to a complementary role.