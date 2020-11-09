Davis rushed once for three yards and caught five of six targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 33-31 loss to the Chiefs.

Davis ceded the majority of Carolina's snaps at tailback following the return of star Christian McCaffrey, but the veteran still featured on nearly a third of his team's offensive plays. With that involvement, Davis managed to haul in a handful of passes, salvaging some value despite making close to no impact on the ground. Although McCaffrey missing the final play of the game with a rib issue of unknown severity is something to monitor in advance of Week 10's matchup versus the Buccaneers, Sunday's game showed what the Panthers' backfield split could look like going forward should both players remain healthy.