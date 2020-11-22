Davis rushed 19 times for 64 yards and a touchdown and brought in both his targets for 15 yards in the Panthers' 20-0 win over the Lions on Sunday.

Making another start for Christian McCaffrey (shoulder), Davis looked appreciably better than he had in weeks while facing some tough matchups. The veteran opened the scoring on the day with a one-yard walk-in touchdown to cap off a 10-play, 95-yard march late in the first quarter, a play that helped ensure he wouldn't have another pedestrian fantasy performance. Davis will be called upon again Week 12 if McCaffrey remains sidelined for a road matchup against the Vikings.