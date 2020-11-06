Davis is expected to serve as the Panthers' No. 2 running back Sunday against the Chiefs after head coach Matt Rhule confirmed Friday that the team plans to activate top option Christian McCaffrey (ankle) from injured reserve ahead of the Week 9 contest, Myles Simmons of the Panthers' official site reports.

The Panthers may wait until Saturday to formally add him to the 53-man roster, but McCaffrey should be ready to reclaim a high-volume role for Carolina after missing the previous six games with a high-ankle sprain. Per Steve Reed of the Associated Press, Rhule said earlier this week that he still wants Davis to have some involvement in the game plan, so McCaffrey won't necessarily handle the 90-plus-percent offensive snap shares he routinely played under former head coach Ron Rivera. Given Carolina's long-term investment in McCaffrey, however, it's unlikely that Rhule opts for anything close to a true timeshare at running back, making Davis a justifiable drop in most fantasy leagues following an impressive run as Carolina's starter. During McCaffrey's six-game absence, Davis scored four touchdowns and caught 30 passes while averaging 86.5 scrimmage yards per contest.