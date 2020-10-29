Davis is again expected to lead the Carolina backfield Thursday night with Christian McCaffrey (ankle) not likely to be activated for the contest, David Newton of ESPN reports.

Davis may be coming off his most lackluster fantasy effort since officially taking over for McCaffrey in Week 3, but he'll draw an opponent Thursday night he's already had tremendous success against this season. When Davis and the Panthers squared off against Atlanta in Week 5, he carried the ball 16 times for 89 yards, adding in nine catches for 60 yards and a score. This could very well be the last time Davis has a lead role, however, with McCaffrey expected to be back Week 9 in Kansas City. Davis has proven to be a plenty capable replacement for this year's consensus No. 1 fantasy draft pick, however, and could very well still see a handful of touches per game as McCaffrey is eased back in.