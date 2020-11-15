site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: panthers-mike-davis-injures-finger-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Panthers' Mike Davis: Injures finger Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Davis suffered a finger injury during Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.
Davis hit the locker room in the second half before the Panthers deemed him questionable to return to action. If he fails to do so, he'll finish Week 10 with nine touches for 39 yards from scrimmage.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 5 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read